Vignan Online launches ‘VISA’, Vignan’s integrated support & assistance platform

Vignan Online, the e-learning arm of Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology, and Research (Deemed-to-be University), Guntur, has announced the launch of Vignan’s Integrated Support and Assistance (VISA). The learner support and assistance platform aims to provide an immersive experience for the learners enrolled in Online Degree Programmes from Vignan Online, an official release said.

VISA is a comprehensive service platform that allows learners to post their queries at any time of day and track their progress based on the tickets they have raised, the release said. The platform is a one-click solution for multiple queries of the learners ranging from change of programme or electives, issues, and queries regarding fees, correction to the existing personal information, any issues related to the Online Degree Programmes or subject, LMS login query, document verification query, and so on.

“A specialized team of more than 50 technical and administrative staff works at the back end to make this service uninterrupted and effective. I am hopeful that VISA will prove to be effective for the learners and resolve their problems at the earliest,” Srinkant Nandigam, CEO, Vignan Online, said.

Based on the generic queries, the service will provide automated solutions and a step-by-step process to be followed or will help the learner connect with the right person pertaining to the issue. The service provides a ticket number for each submission in the system to help the learners track the status of their tickets and act accordingly.