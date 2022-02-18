ViewSonic India collaborates with BMC, aims to provide 1,300 interactive flat panels to Mumbai Civic Schools

ViewSonic won a tender to provide 1,300 interactive flat panels (IFPs) for BMC digital classroom project.

ViewSonic India, a global provider of visual solutions, recently collaborated with BMC in order to bring digitisation to Mumbai civic schools. ViewSonic won a tender to provide 1,300 interactive flat panels (IFPs) for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) digital classroom project.

The inauguration event held in Mumbai was facilitated by Shiv Sena Leader and Tourism Minister, followed by the Government of Maharashtra Mr. Aditya Thackeray at Mumbai Public School, Wadala.

In the programme, worth Rs 38 crore, launched by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), the blackboards in Mumbai’s civil schools will be replaced by interactive flat panels with the aim of digitising the classrooms.

The education sector has seen a significant shift in the recent time post Covid-19 outbreak. The teaching-learning model, classrooms have seen a significant change and is becoming increasingly digitised. So many brands, corporates, education institutes and government authorities have come forward and pitching in to implement new, technologically advanced driven models of teaching.Keeping this in mind, BMC (Mumbai) had moved to enhance the education system in civic schools by working with ViewSonic which is a provider of EdTech solutions. Its hardware and software services are currently being used by various institutions around the globe.

Presently, the BMC operates around 1,133 schools, serving over 2.85 lakh kids, many of whom coming from low-income families. Many of these students had to go through an increased troubles with access to education due to covid-led lockdown, that led to abrupt shutdowns of schools, colleges and various institutions, Now, BMC aims to build digital classrooms for the same children in various municipal schools for interactive and better teaching experience.

The tender pushed by the BMC clearly states that the digital classroom should be embedded both with hardware and software solutions.

In association with BMC, ViewSonic will install around 1300 IFPs with the myViewBoard software, allowing for a seamless move to digital education and opening up new experiences for educators and students.

Muneer Ahmad, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India said: “The ViewSonic team is incredibly proud to have been chosen to help implement BMC’s Digital Learning Project—a project which we believe will help to make a significant difference in the lives of many children. We have received a fantastic response from many educators, students, and institutions regarding our education solutions, and we look forward to being able to implement our best-in-class technologies in partnership with the BMC”.

The company has collaborated with various educational institutions from all over India, such as IITs, IIMs, Delhi Public School, NIT Karnataka, Kendra Vidyalayas, GD Goenka School, Bal Bharti, Lucknow Public schools, St. Francis, among other major institutions.