Vidyashilp University to be set up as per NEP 2020: What the future of higher education in India looks like

The non-profit private university plans to commence the inaugural batch next year

Vidyashilp University: National Education Policy 2020 is the future of education in India, and the policy focuses on a multidisciplinary approach and on helping students leverage emerging areas. While the NEP 2020 has laid down guidelines for government universities that would help them adapt to the NEP 2020 model from the current system, Vidyashilp Education Group has announced the launch of Vidyashilp University – a private university that is being set up in Bengaluru on the backbone of NEP 2020. The university will adopt the proposed MERU or Multidisciplinary Education and Research University model so that holistic and multidisciplinary education can be imparted among the students.

Dr Vijayan Immanuel, Vice-Chancellor of Vidyashilp University told Financial Express Online about the MERU model that has been proposed by the NEP and what it is. “According to NEP, the major problem with higher education is that it is severely fragmented, which shows the extent of the problem. The main recommendation of the policy is to rediscover higher education as multi-disciplinary and research-backed. There are several top universities that do not provide courses that are multi-disciplinary by nature and the NEP has set timelines for all existing universities to achieve the set goal in the higher education space. By 2040, higher education will not only move towards multidisciplinary but will have a mass of students with domain knowledge,” he said.

He also explained how Vidyashilp University will fit into this model. “Our university is built on the backbone of NEP with multi-disciplinary courses as well as a focus on research. Within 7 years, as a private university, we will establish ourselves as MERU. For example, we will offer amalgamation of Data Science with say Psychology or Economics, etc. Or our university will offer Liberal arts and Design (Communication Design or Visual Arts) with Marketing or Psychology. Moreover, digital business is an emerging subject as elements of all subjects will go digital and hence, our focus will remain on the digital business.”

The Vidyashilp Research Centre has already been established so that faculty as well as students can be encouraged to undertake interdisciplinary research and innovation, and as per the university’s plan, courses like Legal Studies and Governance, Education, Leadership and Fine Arts would be introduced.

“For us, the focus points are student experience, domain knowledge, and developing leadership,” Dr Immanuel added.

But how will the multidisciplinary approach work? “A student will choose the subject of his choice as a minor but he will have to study certain foundational subjects which are mandatory to support his majors as per the regulatory norms. This is done to develop competence in one subject and have background knowledge on another subject to co-exist,” Dr immanuel explained.

The non-profit private university plans to commence the inaugural batch next year, and to establish and expand the university, the group has announced a Rs 600 crore investment for the same. In the first year, the university hopes to have around 300 students choosing majors and minors that they wish for. While that sounds appealing in theory, it also seems like a scheduling or a timetabling nightmare. But Dr Immanuel explained how the university hopes to solve this issue.

“We consider timetabling to be nothing but a slot. So the scheduling of slots will be done. We are scheduling the courses strategically so that students from different streams can come together and learn. This will provide students with a collective learning experience which will lead towards enrichment. Moreover, the fundamental courses are usually repeated throughout the tenure of their degree programs. Hence, students can choose any additional subject of their interest in the span of 4 years,” he shared.

The Vidyashilp Research Centre has been established and several research works related to data science and psychology are already in the pipeline, Dr Immanuel shared. While the inaugural batch will only have undergraduate courses, the university is planning to incorporate research-related programmes at a later stage. “The university will also start with Ph.D. programmes to have a deeper focus on research. All the faculty members of Vidyashilp University are Ph.D. holders which will help the students in getting guidance for and push towards research. This aspect will also help the university in laying the foundation to become a complete MERU,” he said.

Bengaluru is a hub of institutions, though. So what, as per the group, sets Vidyashilp University apart? “Currently, in Bengaluru, there are several institutions that focus on one particular subject but Vidyashilp University will not have any domain that dominates the entire university. If any institution lets any one particular domain/subject dominate, then it will fail to be recognized as a MERU,” Dr Immanuel explained.