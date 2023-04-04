Victoria University partners with AVENUE Learning to deliver online courses in India

Victoria University (VU) has announced a new partnership with AVENU Learning, with the aim to offer innovative online courses to students in India. Supported through a grant from the Victorian Government’s International Education Resilience Fund, the VU Advantage Programmes will be offered through AVENU Learning, an official release said.

The courses are vocationally oriented and focused on information technology and business. AVENU Learning will be VU’s delivery partner for these courses in India. As per the release, this is VU’s first venture into fully-online education delivery in an offshore market.

“Like AVENU Learning, we are committed to providing quality education and flexible course delivery, driven by our approach to teaching and learning. With this opportunity we look forward to sharing the many ways students in India can achieve a meaningful and successful career through VU courses,” Adam Shoemaker, vice-chancellor, VU, said.

The first intake for higher education diplomas in Business and IT will beginin July 2023. Upon successful completion of the diploma units, students have the option to continue their studies with VU by moving onto the second year of the corresponding bachelor course.

Course offerings include:

Diploma of Business (Enterprise)

Diploma of IT

Certificate in Digital Business Skills

Certificate in Web Programming and Development

Associate Degree in Business

Associate Degree in IT

Bachelor of Business, with majors in Management and Innovation, Supply Chain and Logistics, Marketing and Human Resource Management.

Bachelor of Information Technology, with majors in Mobile and Cloud Service Development and Cybersecurity

VU and AVENU further plan to offer a range of short courses, certificates and diplomas in IT and cybersecurity.