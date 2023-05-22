VIBGYOR Group of Schools partners with ARIV Education; launches 'VIBGYOR ACE' programme.

The VIBGYOR Group of Schools, an educational institution, has introduced a new initiative called the “VIBGYOR ACE” Programme. Specifically tailored for students in Grades 11 and 12 with a focus on science, this programme spans a duration of two years. It is set to commence on June 1st, 2023, aiming to lay a strong conceptual foundation for students while optimising their learning, progress, and skill development. To facilitate an effective learning environment, class sizes are limited to a maximum of 30 students, according to an official release.

The ACE Programme offers an educational experience, aiming to empower students to excel academically. It incorporates an innovative approach known as the flipped classroom method, which allows students to acquire knowledge and develop quick recall skills in preparation for in-class activities. The programme places great emphasis on providing personalised attention to each student, fostering strong student-teacher relationships. This personalised approach is particularly crucial for success in competitive exams, the release mentioned.

“The ACE Programme aims to offer more teaching hours and self-study time, allowing students to pursue their hobbies while maintaining a razor-sharp focus on their competitive exams. We are committed to ensuring that this innovative journey is both rewarding and transformative, providing our students with the opportunity to evolve into better individuals within the VIBGYOR ecosystem,” Shim Mathew, director, academic operations, initiatives, international partnerships, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said.

