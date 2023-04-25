VIBGYOR Group of Schools launches Climate Academy to train teachers, empower students.

VIBGYOR Group of Schools, a chain of K-12 schools, has launched Climate Academy. The programme was introduced at VIBGYOR High in Goregaon with the aim of educating and training a group of selected teachers as master trainers. Their role is to further educate students, parents, and fellow teachers about the climate crisis and how to address it in India. This initiative will be implemented throughout the academic year and aims to offer opportunities for students to learn, understand, and take action. It was launched specifically for the Academic Year 2023-24 at VIBGYOR High in Goregaon, but will eventually be extended to other VIBGYOR schools across the country, according to an official release.

Selected VIBGYOR Group of Schools teachers in Mumbai participated in a two-day blended learning workshop facilitated. The workshops covered topics such as climate change, planetary boundaries, and climate justice. To support learning, a comprehensive teacher-student guide was shared, including a Belgium-designed curriculum.

“Climate concern is one of the most critical Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, and Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, with rising temperatures, sea levels, and extreme weather events posing significant threats to our planet and society. To address this challenge, we need to take bold actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, transition to clean energy, protect natural resources, and promote sustainable lifestyles,” Shim Mathew, director, academic operations, initiatives and international partnerships, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said.

Teaching students to think about the climate crisis in broader, more comprehensive terms will equip them with the knowledge to make a meaningful difference. This approach aims to empower students to become agents of change in their environments by identifying and addressing the root causes of the problem. The Climate Academy is just one step towards equipping the next generation with the knowledge and skills to tackle pressing environmental challenges and create a more sustainable and equitable future, the release mentioned.

