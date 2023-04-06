VESCOA organises national level training on parametric tools and computational design in architecture

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture (VESCOA), a part of Mumbai University, has announced to organize National level Online Training Programme till April 23, 2023 on the theme “Parametric Tools and Computational Design in Architecture”. The training programme has been organised under the aegis of Council of Architecture’s Training Research Centre, (COA-TRC) – Bhopal.

According to an official release, this training programme is divided into eight modules. The modules have been prepared with a focus on implementing design projects using parametric design thinking. VES College of Architecture will provide hands-on training for the Rhinoceros 3D and its plugins software, as well as the opportunity to speak with industry professionals about their practical experience, parametric design challenges, and field implementation process in this programme.

“In the dynamic environment of design and development, automated design has become essential. As responsible professionals, we must always keep up with new technological advancements to match architectural practice’s academic and technological advancements. This kind of training programme assists participants in integrating and applying their knowledge in their respective academic and professional domains,” Anand Achari, principal, VESCOA, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that industry professionals, field researchers, and academicians from Mumbai, Puna, Noida, and Melbourne will attend the training programme to share knowledge of the evolving parametric design needs. The training programme is designed specifically for students, faculty, researchers, and professionals interested in experimenting with a design solution that goes beyond traditional design thinking.