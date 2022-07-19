VESASC partners with RebelCorp Academy, announces website management programme

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce (VESASC) has partnered with RebelCorp Academy to launch RebelCorp Website Management Programme (RCWMP). The course is designed to boost the already existing academic credits for the newly launched autonomous courses of BCom. (Finance), BCom. (E-Commerce), BBA, BSc (Data Science and Data Analytics).

“All-round development has always been our focus. We understand that every child comes with a different aptitude for different activities, and we nurture whichever sphere of life any student of ours would want to excel at. While academics are important, we have always been supportive by means of providing the necessary infrastructure, training facilities, and guiding in growth potential for every student who has stepped up to the various sporting events that are available in the country,” Anita Kanwar, principal, VESASC said.

The new-age programme will include creating and promoting e-commerce websites and products, familiarising students to use customer relationship management (CRM) techniques, how to use social media for business and using automated and advanced data-driven features on the Rebelcorp platform.

Students opting for and completing this course will be able to build and manage websites on the RebelCorp platform, optimise data analytics, use social media and other marketing tools efficiently as well as, get a refresher on Microsoft office applications.

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce is NAAC Accredited College with an ‘A’ Grade in its third cycle, permanently affiliated to the University of Mumbai. VESASC claims to offer 29 courses which include 17 undergraduate (UG), nine postgraduate (PG), and three PhD courses.

Read also: UGC warns students from taking admission to Digital University of Skill Resurgence