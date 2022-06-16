VESASC announces admissions for BSc Data Science and Data Analytics and MA in Public Policy and Administration

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce (VESASC) has announced admission for its two new autonomous courses Bachelors of Science (BSc) in Data Science and Data Analytics and MA in Public Policy and Administration.

These courses are aimed to upskill millions of students and professionals in trending and futuristic technologies, through a blend of theoretical and hands-on knowledge.

The last date for admissions to both courses is July 15, 2022.

“The Data Science and Analytics and MA degree in Public Policy and Administration course will open plenty of doors for students in almost all sectors. The courses have an inbuilt component to groom entre-preneurial mindsets. The students will have Live Projects, Internship opportunities, Hands-On Experience, Peer to Peer Learning, and more. The program focuses on grooming the students around Critical thinking, persuasive communication, collaboration and teamwork, Leadership qualities and ICT. The students will also get an opportunity to learn and interact with leading industry experts and academicians, broadening their horizons at a very young stage,” Anita Kanwar, principal, VESASC, said.

The degree offers practical knowledge of Data Science and Data Analytics and strengthens core subjects. Data Science offers exposure to students in research and managerial skills and to master basic and advanced level skills that are crucial in the field of Data Science, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Artificial Intelligence.

The vision of VES for the MA degree in Public Policy and Administration is to deliver a structured learning program for students to create globally relevant and locally competent public policy experts, with effective communication skills in public appearances, and writ-ten reports and documents.

