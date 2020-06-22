Vertex Academy: A new edtech company is taking shape

Gagan Arora, executive vice-president, Vertex Global Services

Covid-19 has impacted the jobs landscape, and India will require upskilling and reskilling of job aspirants to meet the talent demand for quite some time. To help the country meet that demand and to ensure jobs for masses, Vertex Global Services—the global business solutions provider—will soon enter the online learning landscape with Vertex Academy.

Gagan Arora, executive vice-president, Vertex Global Services, says that Vertex Global Services, which has always been in managed services, artificial intelligence, staff augmentation and performance marketing, is foraying into the edtech space to provide learning opportunities to students as well as professionals under the name Vertex Academy.

“With the academics taking refuge during the coronavirus pandemic, edtech is the new normal providing a safe environment to enhance skills,” he says, and adds that even though the plans to launch an academy were drawn up months earlier, the current pandemic has speeded up the action.

Vertex Academy will have three models. The first will be providing training and skill development in the areas of staff augmentation, consulting, AI, machine learning, performance marketing, website development, graphic designing, etc. These skills, Arora says, will be offered free of cost to all the users, and will be available in both English and Hindi.

“We have some wonderful talent in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and smaller cities; I think they just need to be polished, trained in relevant skills including soft skills, and they can be at par with any student in the world. That’s why we have included Hindi training,” Arora says.

Those who go through this training will also be offered a free internship for three months. “Depending on multiple things, these people can be placed with our partners or even with Vertex Global Services,” he adds.

The second model is a paid instructor-based learning, which will cover multiple areas. This, Arora says, will be very affordable and will be available in multiple formats.

The third model will be about knowledge-sharing. “We will invite experts who have domain knowledge and offer them a platform to create content,” he says. This model can also be a revenue model for those who want to earn by imparting skills.

Vertex Academy is likely to be officially launched in a few weeks.