Vertex Academy: A new edtech company has taken shape

Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader, Vertex Global Services

Vertex Global Services, the world’s 19th most innovative company and a leading business optimisation solutions provider, has launched the Vertex Digital Academy through a webinar as they enter the fifth year of operational excellence. The academy is weaved to help educators meet diverse student population under one roof. Courses by over 1,000 instructors are now live on the Vertex Digital Academy.

Devised as one one-stop destination for lifelong learning, the Vertex Digital Academy is committed towards the four pillars of faculty, facility, curriculum and innovation. Its objective is to bridge the gap between leaners, instructors and universities through the medium of innovation and technology. The courses will help learners gain internships and scholarships at noteworthy places. Vertex will also provide scholarships to specially-abled learners free of cost for every course offered.

Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader, Vertex Global Services, said, “This is a moment of pride for the Vertex team who pledged to frame a space that will accelerate inclusive and individualised learning experience on our 4th anniversary. Online education market in India is expected to reach 360.3 billion by 2024 and the rural internet users are more than 227 million. With Vertex Digital Academy we intend to tap and elevate learning for untapped learners who are skilled but are in need of refinement especially in tier 2 and 3 cities. Our English and Hindi interface, low data requirement, varied coaches in differed segments makes us a home to all learning solutions. Our models will facilitate learning, internships, job offers, monetisation for instructors as an immersive experience.”

Vertex has three models. The first is about providing training and skill development in the areas of staff augmentation, consulting, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance marketing, website development, graphic designing, etc. These skills, Arora says, will be offered free of cost to all the users, and will be available in both English and Hindi.

“We have some wonderful talent in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and smaller cities; I think they just need to be polished, trained in relevant skills including soft skills, and they can be at par with any student in the world. That’s why we have included Hindi training,” Arora says.

The second model is a paid instructor-based learning (it covers multiple areas). The third is about knowledge-sharing.