Veranda Learning partners with TNSDC to train students become job-ready

Ed-tech company Veranda Learning Solutions has signed a ‘memorandum of agreement’ with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation on Friday, October 28, 2022, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the partnership aims to provide skill development and career guidance to students in government colleges, the statement added.

As a part of the collaboration, the company would help students acquire industry based skills to become job-ready, and expand the company’s ‘No Student Is Left Behind’ mission.

Courses would be provided to students under the Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme which aims to train 10 lakh youth every year, an official statement of Veranda Learning Solutions said.

“The partnership with TNSDC aims to provide skill development courses to students across government colleges to help 10 lakh youth secure industry jobs annually,” Kalpathi S Suresh, chairman, executive director, Veranda Learning Solutions, said.

With inputs from PTI.

