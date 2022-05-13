Veranda Learning launches ‘Veranda Acacia’, a learning platform to bridge workplace-ready IT skills gap

Educational technology company Veranda Learning Solutions limited has launched a learning platform ‘Veranda Acacia’, enhancing the employability skills through a nation wide network. Acacia programmes are aligned to the contemporary and emerging needs of the skilled workforce at IT industries, based on regular interactions with partner organisations, to provide them work-ready graduates.

“We will deliver high quality, affordable and experienced instructor led courses across tier II and III towns to enable learners to quickly integrate within the industry in coming 12 months,” Kalpathi S Suresh, chairman, Veranda Learning Solutions said.

As per the initiative, Veranda Learning Solutions Limited would set up ‘Delivery Centres’ in 25 locations and the programmes would be offered to the undergraduate and post graduate students both at the centres and campuses. The Phase I programme for full stack web development, cloud and DevOps and Data Science were aligned to standards developed by NASSCOM in collaboration with industry and approved by the government. A total of six programmes would be offered to the students.

“We are working with several technology companies to provide them with a skilled workforce that can assist them in achieving their growth trajectories,” Suresh added.

The students enrolled in the Acacia’s programme were also provided with placement support including technical and non-technical interview preparation, soft skills training, resume and portfolio building among others.

With inputs from PTI.

