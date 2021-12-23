Vedic mathematics to be introduced in Gujarat schools from next year

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani made the announcement on Wednesday on the birth anniversary of the renowned Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Vedic mathematics, claimed to be an easier and faster way to solve arithmetic problems, would be introduced in school curriculum in Gujarat from the next year, the state government has said.

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani made the announcement on Wednesday on the birth anniversary of the renowned Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Ramanujan was born on December 22, 1887.

“Great Indian mathematician Ramanujan’s birthday is celebrated in India as National Mathematics Day. On this occasion, the state government has decided to introduce Vedic math in schools in a phase-wise manner,” Vaghani tweeted late at night.

The subject will be introduced from the academic year 2022-23 in standard 6th to 10th to “spread the Indian Knowledge System as envisioned in the National Education Policy,” the minister said.

“Vedic math will improve the students’ command of the subject and also make the subject easier to understand. Vedic math will make students take interest in mathematics,” he further said.

Vedic mathematics is an ancient Indian method which simplifies mathematics by integrating arithmetic operations into 16 `sutras’ or formulae.

It is claimed by its proponents that Vedic mathematics cuts the time needed for solving complex problems by reducing the number of steps involved and offers multiple approaches to get the solution.