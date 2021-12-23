  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vedic mathematics to be introduced in Gujarat schools from next year

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani made the announcement on Wednesday on the birth anniversary of the renowned Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Written By PTI
"Great Indian mathematician Ramanujan's birthday is celebrated in India as National Mathematics Day. On this occasion, the state government has decided to introduce Vedic math in schools in a phase-wise manner," Vaghani tweeted late at night.
"Great Indian mathematician Ramanujan's birthday is celebrated in India as National Mathematics Day. On this occasion, the state government has decided to introduce Vedic math in schools in a phase-wise manner," Vaghani tweeted late at night.

Vedic mathematics, claimed to be an easier and faster way to solve arithmetic problems, would be introduced in school curriculum in Gujarat from the next year, the state government has said.

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani made the announcement on Wednesday on the birth anniversary of the renowned Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.
Ramanujan was born on December 22, 1887.

“Great Indian mathematician Ramanujan’s birthday is celebrated in India as National Mathematics Day. On this occasion, the state government has decided to introduce Vedic math in schools in a phase-wise manner,” Vaghani tweeted late at night.

The subject will be introduced from the academic year 2022-23 in standard 6th to 10th to “spread the Indian Knowledge System as envisioned in the National Education Policy,” the minister said.

“Vedic math will improve the students’ command of the subject and also make the subject easier to understand. Vedic math will make students take interest in mathematics,” he further said.

Vedic mathematics is an ancient Indian method which simplifies mathematics by integrating arithmetic operations into 16 `sutras’ or formulae.

It is claimed by its proponents that Vedic mathematics cuts the time needed for solving complex problems by reducing the number of steps involved and offers multiple approaches to get the solution.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
NID DAT 2022: National Institute of Design releases admit card for candidates who fulfill this criteria — check detailsNID DAT 2022