Vedhik IAS Academy partners with iLearningEngines to launch ‘Vedhik eSchools’

Vedhik IAS Academy has partnered with iLearningEngines (iLE) to launch Vedhik eSchools, an AI-powered learning experience platform in Bengaluru, according to an official statement.

Through the launch of Vedhik eSchools, the organisers aim to improve student performance and engagement by enhancing teacher productivity, and increasing parent-teacher communication, the statement mentioned.

Furthermore, Vedhik eSchools aims to help schools overcome the limitations and restrictions of conventional education models. The programme integrates homeschooling, dual schooling, personalised learning, and hybrid learning, the statement noted.

The statement also mentioned that Vedhik eSchools offers multiple-teacher experience, which provides an opportunity to learn the same lessons from multiple teachers. Meanwhile students have the flexibility to choose teachers on a requirement and preference basis, it added.

“With Vedhik eSchools, our vision is to transform the whole country by inculcating the youth with the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to contribute to society and make a positive impact in the world,” Babu Sebastian, founder, chancellor, Vedhik Group of Companies,said.

With inputs from ANI.