Vedantu to take majority stake in Deeksha for $40 million, aims to expand hybrid learning initiatives

Ed-tech platform Vedantu, has bought a majority stake in Deeksha (Ace Creative Learning Private Limited) – a Karnataka based test preparation platform for a deal size of $40 million. According to the official statement, the partnership seeks to leverage Vedantu`s technology and integrate it into offline centers to create a scalable hybrid model which provides access to quality teaching even in remote Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns at affordable cost.

The initiative further aims to support Deeksha’s learning model that specializes in competitive exam preparation in sync with board exam prep through collaboration with schools and colleges. Both partners envision digitizing classrooms in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities to bring forth immersive learning experiences to students.

“At Vedantu, we have always been committed to make quality education accessible and affordable to students from all corners of the country. With this acquisition, our mission is to empower and scale Deeksha’s current learning model by deploying our disruptive in-house hybrid technology to reach the masses in remote areas and create impact at scale. This culmination of online and offline capabilities will help us expand our hybrid learning initiatives,” Vamsi Krishna, CEO, co-founder, Vedantu, said.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned, with this strategic investment, Deeksha will bring in close to 13,000 of its students to Vedantu’s platform. In addition, Deeksha will leverage Vedantu’s already existing credentials in LIVE Classes, educational technology, and strong pedagogical content, the statement added.

“Deeksha has always believed in nurturing success of every child through a Triple Integration Model that amalgamates wellness, academics and technology. Through this partnership, we will leverage Vedantu’s LIVE Class platform for our students and provide a hybrid solution that maximizes learning outcomes through personalized learning algorithms. Vedantu’s hybrid learning model will also enable us to provide the same “Deeksha Experience” to millions of students in smaller towns and cities at an affordable cost,” Sridhar, co-founder, Deeksha, said.

