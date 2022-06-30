Vedantu launches its first hybrid learning center in Muzaffarpur

Vedantu has launched its first hybrid, ‘Vedantu Learning Center’ in Muzaffarpur, aligning to its vision to provide accessible and affordable quality education for millions of students across the

country.

“Making quality teaching accessible to students has always been our vision. Exams such as JEE and NEET are high-stakes exams and after speaking with so many parents over the years, we understand that these competitive exams require dedicated supervision and personalised attention, and our current hybrid model facilitates this for students in tier 3 and tier 4 cities. These are not typical offline centers, but these hybrid centers are well equipped with hi-tech technology, the teaching model offers learning from the most inspiring master teachers across the country enabled by innovation to offer best-in- class live and interactive features in tier 3 and tier 4 cities,” Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder, Vedantu said.

Students will be divided into a batch of twenty-five per class to ensure personalised attention for everyone, to unleash their full potential. Every student will be provided their personal Wi-Fi and 4G enabled tablet, to interact in class and study at home. Students will also have access to more than 1500 Tatva Smart books to offer round the clock support to students.

The courses will cover preparation for IIT JEE and NEET, a two-year course for students of grade 11 and a one-year course for dropper batch. Vedantu believes that technology is the facilitator of

quality education. While the master teachers will be live and teaching remotely, the classes will be supervised by a class teacher present physically to coordinate and monitor student’s progress.

