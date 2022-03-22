Vedantu appoints Nikhil Rungta as chief growth officer

Rungta will report to the CEO and co-founder Vamsi Krishna and be responsible for scaling and driving growth across all business units reporting to the CEO and co-founder Vamsi Krishna.

Ed-tech platform Vedantu has announced the appointment of Nikhil Rungta as its chief growth officer. Rungta will report to Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder, Vedantu. In his new role, he will be responsible for scaling and driving growth across all business units and his mandate will include brand, social and digital marketing, strategic partnerships, PR and YouTube.

“Vedantu is a student-centric brand that aims to provide education to every student by encouraging them to achieve their dreams. I look forward to taking Vedantu to the next level of growth by building scalable solutions and improving learning outcomes for every child across,” Rungta said on his appointment.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Rungta has worked with various global organisations such as Google, Intuit, Yahoo, Reliance Jio, Housing.com and Yatra.com. He is a BSc graduate from Hindu College, Delhi University and has done Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA) in Marketing with International Business..

“As we look towards creating impact at scale, Nikhil’s extensive background and skills will spearhead growth for our various business verticals. Nikhil is an industry veteran and adept at consumer tech and start-up space solving complex and real time business challenges. We believe his leadership background is the kind of expertise we need in Vedantu to succeed in all spheres,” Krishna said.

Read Also: IIT Madras partners with TCS to launch M Tech in Industrial AI