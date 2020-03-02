VB Padode Award: The gold standard in management education

To commemorate the silver jubilee, IFIM has instituted the VB Padode Honour Award in the memory of its founder VB Padode.

Bengaluru’s IFIM Business School, among India’s top-six AACSB-accredited B-schools, hosted eminent academicians to recognise their contributions in the development of management education in India, and conferred upon then the VB Padode Honour Award. To commemorate the silver jubilee, IFIM has instituted the VB Padode Honour Award in the memory of its founder VB Padode.

Leaders who were honoured include the current chairman of AICTE Anil D Sahasrabudhe, noted finance professor Prasanna Chandra, former XLRI director J Philip, noted IT education leader and IIITB director S Sadagopan, former director of IIT Madras R Natarajan, former IIM Bangalore director KRS Murthy, noted academician VP Rao, management expert Rajan Saxena, services excellence guru A Parasuraman, management theorist S Neelamegham, IIM Trichy director Bhimaraya Metri. Marketing guru and Padma Bhushan awardee Jagdish Sheth and noted academic H Chaturvedi were conferred the award in absentia.

Speaking on the occasion, Atish Chattopadhyay, director, IFIM Business School, said, “The recognition of these stalwarts who have contributed towards student-centric learning is very timely.” He added that the evolution of management education has witnessed a significant development in terms of institutional framework, curriculum, learner-centric pedagogy, and these stalwarts have made immense contribution in these areas.

Sanjay Padode, chairman, Centre for Developmental Education (CDE), added that a new learning ecosystem is emerging in India due to innovations at institutions such as the IFIM and academic stewardship of these luminaries.

The event focused on novel approaches to learning in a new world, and traditional education system’s need to be revamped to be more flexible, adaptive, inclusive and oriented towards individual needs.