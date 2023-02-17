Varthana collaborates with Eupheus to digitise 4,000 budget private schools in tier 3, 4 cities

Varthana Finance Private Limited and Eupheus Learning have joined forces to launch the 21st Century School Operating System (OS) Express for affordable private schools in India, as per an official statement. The OS Express aims to simplify the lives of all stakeholders in the education system, including students, educators, and parents. The platform was developed in response to the challenges posed by the pandemic, which resulted in thousands of school students dropping out due to ineffective communication between school administration and parents.

According to the statement, the 21st Century School OS Express is an integrated system that offers four modules, including communication management, fee management, school and student profile management, and 21st Century Skills. It will benefit stakeholders by facilitating the digitization of affordable private schools in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns across the country, it said. With the help of Eupheus Learning, all Varthana partner schools will have access to the OS Express.

The OS Express aims to support this effort by enabling seamless communication between schools and parents, maintaining an active data bank of students with their academic information, and providing live updates on pending fees. In addition, the platform unlocks a digital library of books for students to access, supporting their reading habits.