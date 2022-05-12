Varanasi to get Skill India International Centre to prepare skilled workforce for overseas employment

NSDC International (NSDCI) and the Indian unit of DP World, Hindustan Ports Private Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a Skill India International Centre at Varanasi to skill Indian youth for pursuing overseas employment opportunities in logistics, port operations and allied areas.

Skill India International Centres are aimed at providing high-quality training to Indian youth. The centres would host training facilities, providing skills as per the demand of international employers in countries like United Arab Emirates (UAE), Canada, Australia and other GCC regions.

The Skill India International Centres would also have a wide network of partnering organisations and overseas recruiters to facilitate supply of skilled and certified workforce in other countries. These partnering organisations will work with NSDCI for aggregating demand from overseas markets. The centres would offer services such as mobilisation, counselling, skill training, pre-departure orientation, foreign language training, placement and immigration and post-placement support.

“India is a valuable partner to United Arab Emirates and other countries across the world. The Government is working to fulfill the aspirations of India’s youth and prepare them for the future of work. The Government is creating a reliable, qualified and an able workforce that will drive economic success, not only for India but for other economies of the world too. He further highlighted that with the existing strong ties between India and the UAE, this will be yet another successful partnership that will deepen our relationship. Skill India Mission aims to bring economic prosperity and provide novel opportunities to the country’s youth,” Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The MoU signing was preceded by bilateral discussions chaired by Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, UAE.They explored ways to further invigorate bilateral engagements in skill development and entrepreneurship and to take the India-UAE CEPA to unprecedented heights. The two sides agreed to develop and strengthen comprehensive institutional framework for engaging all relevant stakeholders to scale up skills-based cooperation, including in up-skilling of workforce, training of trainers, facilitating exchange programmes and apprenticeship engagement.

Recognition of certificates issued by Indian Skilling Centres in UAE and renewal of G-to-G mechanism between Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, GOI and National Qualifications Authority, UAE were also discussed for liberalising the process of assessment and certification of Indian workforce and to ensure greater mobility for them.

The MoU was exchanged between Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, director, NSDC International and Mohammed Al Muallem, executive vice president, DP World and director, HPPL in the presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Shri Rajeev Chandrasekar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, UAE; Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary, MSDE; Shri Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE and Rizwan Soomar, CEO and managing director, DP World subcontinent.

“This association will help accelerate skills development amongst both countries youth and will be beneficial in addressing and meeting the emerging skills needed by both economies labor markets. This Memorandum of Understanding will further strengthen the relationship between UAE and India and help enhance workforce productivity,” Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi said.

Read also: World University of Design offers performing arts courses, invites applications in degree programmes