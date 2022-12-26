Vajpayee memorial in Gwalior to have e-library, research centre; says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to set up a grand Vajpayee memorial in Gwalior, which will have an e-library and research centre to commemorate former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A huge statue of Vajpayee will also be installed at the memorial, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Chouhan made the announcement while speaking at the ‘Gwalior Gaurav Diwas’ function to mark the late statesman’s 98th birth anniversary. The event was also attended by Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar.

The memorial aims to highlight the late leader’s life and works through audio visual medium, Chouhan told the gathering. The work on the project will start soon, he added.

Hailing the former PM for the Pokhran nuclear test that was conducted by evading monitoring by nations such as the United States of America, Chouhan said the bold step had made India an atomic power.

Scindia and Tomar also recalled Vajpayee’s association with Gwalior and praised his contribution to the country. The former PM was born in Gwalior on December 25, 1924.

On the occasion, classical sarod player Amjad Ali Khan, eminent scientist Dr VK Saraswat, cardiologist Dr Jamal Yusuf, international hockey player Ishika Chowdhary and educationist OP Dixit were awarded the ‘Gwalior Gaurav Samman’, while renowned poet Hariom Pawar was presented the ‘Atal Kavi Samman’.

With inputs from PTI