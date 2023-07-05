Vair Training launches ‘DreamMBA Community’ platform; aims to empower CAT, OMET aspirants.

Vair Training, an organisation specialising in training, has introduced its community platform called ‘DreamMBA Community’. The platform is specifically tailored to aid individuals aspiring to crack MBA colleges in India, including institutions such as IIMs, NMIMS, TISS, XLRI, Symbiosis, JBIMS, and other B-schools, all within a single attempt. DreamMBA Community is dedicated to offering personalised one on one training, round-the-clock support and alumni mentorship to final-year students, graduates, and working professionals who are aiming for excellence in MBA entrance exams like CAT, NMAT, SNAP, CMAT, TISSNET, MICAT, XAT, and IIFT for the academic year 2023-2024, according to an official release.

DreamMBA Community is dedicated to achieving outcomes by providing meticulously designed training programmes ranging from three to twelve months. These programmes are aimed at equipping individuals with expert mentorship that starts from identifying the most suitable field, college, and exam based on their desired career path. The community offers a comprehensive approach to achieve results through a focused process encompassing aptitude, SOP writing test, group discussion, case study, communication, and personal interview preparation, the release mentioned.

“While launching DreamMBA Community, our primary goal is to help two Million plus students to get their best career and grow in their life with one on one mentorship, customised and well-structured programmes and the first support system for getting selected in Top IIMs & B-schools,” Mayur Anup Chand Soni, founder, Vair Training, said.

DreamMBA Community is a platform with over 5689 members, catering to a diverse range of audiences, including final year students, graduates, working professionals, and non-engineering students preparing for CAT and OMET exams. The community aims to provide personalised programmes and additional support services such as study materials, doubt-solving sessions, mentoring, and guidance from alumni and experts. Using a six-step mastermind process, students are guided to create standout profiles, develop necessary skills, and excel in aptitude exams and selection processes, aiming for one-shot selection in IIMs & B-schools, the release added.