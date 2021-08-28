  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vaccination, ration distribution in schools to continue after classes start from Sep 1: Kejriwal

By: |
August 28, 2021 3:07 PM

Vaccination and ration distribution centres set up in schools in the national capital will still be operational after they reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 1, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

delhi schools, reopening of delhi school, delhi school education, Covid situation in Delhi, Vaccination and ration distribution, Deputy Chief Minister Manish SisodiaDeputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reiterated that no student will be forced to attend physical classes.

Vaccination and ration distribution centres set up in schools in the national capital will still be operational after they reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 1, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the city, the Delhi government on Friday announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1.

“There are plenty of classrooms and no dearth of space. Vaccination and ration distribution will continue in schools where it is underway,” Kejriwal said, responding to a question on the subject. “Since students of only four classes are being called in the first phase, space will not be a major issue. The vaccination area will be kept separate from where students are allowed,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Related News

Asked about concerns of a possible third wave of the pandemic, the chief minister said, “Today the Covid situation in Delhi is under control. Earlier, parents were reluctant too but now parents also want their children to go to schools and study in a classroom setup.” “We will be reopening schools slowly. If the need to close them arises again, we will see,” he added.

Following the decision by the government to reopen schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reiterated that no student will be forced to attend physical classes. “We will soon issue detailed SOP and guidelines for reopening. No student will be forced to attend physical classes, they will have the option to continue with online classes,” he said.

While majority of schools have welcomed the decision to reopen, parents are still divided about the idea amid concerns of an imminent third wave of COVID-19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Vaccination ration distribution in schools to continue after classes start from Sep 1 Kejriwal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1JEE Advanced 2021: Exam date out; check application form date, other details
2Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to reopen with upto 50 pc capacity for classes 9-12 from Aug 31
3Tamil Nadu govt issues Standard Operating Procedures for school re-opening from September 1