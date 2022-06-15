Vacant posts in HEIs, KVs and Navodaya schools to be filled up fast, says Union Edu Minister Pradhan

All vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in higher education institutions (HEIs), Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will be filled at the earliest, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan mandated.

Pradhan, who is also the Skill Development Minister, stated the two ministries are committed to filling all vacancies in their respective departments in the next 1.5 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a “mission mode” in the next year and a half, his office mentioned. The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The government’s decision comes amid the opposition’s frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

“A significant people-centric decision that will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for India’s youth,” Pradhan said on the recruitment plan.

With inputs of PTI.

