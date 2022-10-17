Uzbekistan welcomes displaced Indian students from Ukraine; Good News for Medical students, says Peoplehive

In a recent announcement by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India it was announced that his country is going to provide seats to displaced Indian students from medical universities in Ukraine. He further mentioned that there will provision of up to 2,000 seats, admission to these seats would be based on the guidelines set by National Medical Commission, Government of India. A major step in Indo-Uzbek cooperation further strengthening the relationship between the two countries especially with the backdrop of the SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan and visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This gesture by Government of Uzbekistan is a direct result of the negotiation by the government.



Financial Express Online had the opportunity of meeting delegation from Bukhara State Medical Institute (BSMI) in New Delhi with their exclusive partner for student recruitment in India Peoplehive LLC. The delegation was represented by Dr. Angela Kurbonova from International Department and Advocate Parmod Joshi, Director, Medical Recruitment for Peoplehive LLC India Office. During the meeting FE.com found out more information regarding the recruitment process for Ukraine students from Dr. Angela Kurbonova. She said, ‘We are pleased to welcome displaced medical students from Ukraine to BSMI if they meet the required qualifications for transferring students to Uzbekistan. They need to apply through our partner Peoplehive LLC only”. Advocate Joshi further commented on the disparity of tuition fee between PeopleHive LLC and ONE CONSULTING and others for BSMI. As per Advocate Parmod Joshi (there is special fee for Ukraine students of $3500 maximum per year as scholarship available).



FE.com asked Dr. Kurbonova about the admission process for Ukraine students. She said ‘there is a very streamlined process of the Ministry of Higher Medical Higher Educational Institute (MHEI) Gov. of UZ. All students must submit their academic transcript/electronic journals for academic evaluation. We match the credit hours, hours studied by subject with our curricula. Based on this we will offer the applicant the year and semester of admission. Please do not believe agent who are assuring you the same year of study that you were studying in Ukraine as our curricula is different. We are a government institute number 2 in UZ. We follow Government guidelines for transfers, if you don’t follow these guidelines, you will not be able to get your final degree’. She informed us that she met with several parents in Hyderabad & Kerala, who have been assured falsely same year admissions. As well as they have been given inflated tuition fees and other charges. Further, she informed the parents that their official exclusive partner for all admissions is Peoplehive LLC, a USA based global education consultancy with office in Uzbekistan and India as well.



She was surprised by the large number of medical students from same medical university (Zion SMU – name changed for privacy) in Ukraine who are being duped by their agent in Hyderabad (ONE Educational Consultancy – Name changed for privacy). Her message resonated the message of the Ambassador of Uzbekistan – follow the guidelines of National Medical Commission (NMC). As per the guidelines published by NMC, India the definition of ‘academic mobility program’ states that the student has to return back to Ukraine university to receive final degree.



Further, the NMC’s no objection to only academic mobility program for Ukraine students degree to be valid in India. Dr. Kurbonova mentioned that they are previlledged to work with a professional, honest and ethical partner like Peoplehive LLC, USA.