Uttaranchal University launches open access gateway to boost reach of faculty’s research

The Uttaranchal University (UU) has launched a gateway that gives all UU faculty members the opportunity to publish their research as open access articles using the trailblazing F1000 publishing model. The aim of the gateway is to help increase the number of quality open access research outputs from within, and beyond, research networks.

According to the official statement, the gateway targets outputs across UU’s multi-disciplinary research portfolio and looks forward to contributions from various fields including Engineering, Science, Law, Liberal Arts, Management, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Medical Sciences, Journalism and Mass Communication, Hotel and Hospitality Management, and Computing.

“F1000Research provides an open research publishing solution that will take Uttaranchal University’s research program and outputs into a new era, meeting the research vision of the 21st century. The Uttaranchal University Gateway has adopted F1000 best practice and technology, enabling the quality publication of research articles, where every step of the process is transparent and available in public domain,” Dharam Buddhi, vice chancellor, Uttaranchal University, said on the launch of the gateway.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that F1000’s research publishing model combines the benefits of pre-printing which provides rapid publication with no editorial bias and mechanisms to assure quality and transparency through invited and open peer review, archiving and indexing. All F1000 outputs are free to access and read. This publishing model is also used on the customized platforms that F1000Research provides for major global funders such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, the European Commission, and many others.

Uttaranchal University is a private university located in Dehradun, the capital city of the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The University has been accredited with A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It is the first and only private university in the State of Uttarakhand to receive “NAAC A+” grade in the first cycle of accreditation which has placed it as among the top 5% Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) of the country.

