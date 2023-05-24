Uttarakhand, UK Board Results 2023: UBSE Class 10, 12 results to be announced on May 25

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will announce the class 10th and 12th results on May 25. The result will be announced at 11 am. Candidates can check their Uttarakhand Board class 10th and 12th results on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

The Board has conducted the Class 10th, 12th exam from March 17 to April 6, 2023. As per the reports, a total of 1,32,115 students appeared in the UK board 2023 Class 10 exams and 1,27,236 students have appeared for the Class 12 board examinations.

Students can download the results from the official website once the link is active. The exams were held from March 16, 2023 to April 6, 2023. Students may note that in case the website is not working, they can check the same via SMS.

Here’s how to check results via SMS

To check via SMS, type UK10 <space> Roll Number to view the class 10 UK Board results. Type UTI2 <space> Roll Number to get results for class 12 results. Send the message 5676750.

Steps to check UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2023

Visit the UBSE official website at uaresults.nic.in 2023

Click on the ‘UK Board Result 2023 Class 10 and 12’ link on the homepage

Next, enter the roll number and date of birth in the required fields

Submit the details and UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Download marksheet PDF and print a copy for future reference

Upon the declaration of the UBSE Class 10th and 12th board results 2023, students have the option to seek a reevaluation of their answer scripts if they are unsatisfied with their grades. Additionally, if students fail in one or two subjects, they can choose to apply for compartment exams for Class 10 and Class 12.