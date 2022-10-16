Uttarakhand state NEET PG counselling 2022: Online registration process begins at hnbumu.ac.in

Uttarakhand state NEET PG counselling 2022: The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University, Dehradun has started the online registration process for Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2022. Candidates can register online at hnbumu.ac.in. The last date for submitting the online applications is October 17. The first provisional and final merit list will be available on October 18 after 5 pm as per schedule.

The candidates are advised to register themselves online as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. The stepwise details of the application process is given below.

How to apply for Uttarakhand State NEET PG Counselling 2022?

Visit the official website of hnbumu.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Uttarakhand State NEET PG Counselling 2022’ flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page of the counselling registration page.

Register by choosing the concerned programme, NEET PG roll number, date of birth, and mobile number

After completion of the online counselling registration process, submit your supporting documents and choose your desired college

Preview and cross check all details in the form

Pay application fee and submit application form

Download Uttarakhand state NEET PG counselling 2022 registration form and save it for future reference.

The candidates are required to pay Rs. 5000/- as a registration fee and Rs. 6000/- as an admission fee using their credit card/debit card/net banking for all categories. Counselling registration fee shall neither be refunded nor carried forwarded, if the application for NEET PG 2022 Uttarakhand State Centralised Counselling is rejected/candidature is found to be ineligible.

Candidates can now also fill and lock their choices on the registration form from October 19 to October 10. The data processing will take place from October 21 to 25. The results will be out on October 26. The candidates will be able to join allotted colleges from November 2. The candidates have been advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.