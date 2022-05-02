Uttarakhand govt to include scriptures in school syllabus

The Uttarakhand government has considered including scriptures such as the Gita, Ramayana, vedas and puranas as part of the school syllabus. State Education Minister, Dhan Singh Rawat announced this at a programme in Doon University. “This is being considered as students must know about the country’s rich cultural heritage and knowledge traditions,” Rawat said.

Rawat clarified that before taking any decision in this regard, the advice of people will be taken. In the national education policy, states have to prepare their syllabus for schools.

Taking a dig at the minister, state Congress chief Karan Mahra said the government should pay more attention to employment-based education. “There is nothing wrong in educating students about their culture but before doing anything of that sort, it would be better if the education minister himself first studies about personalities from Uttarakhand,” Mahra said.

“We are not opposed to the vedas or our culture. Whoever wants to study them should get an opportunity to do so but nothing should be done forcibly. However, students of Uttarakhand should first know about their own state in detail. Besides, the state government should pay more attention to employment-based education, which helps students earn a livelihood,” Mahra added.

