Uttarakhand CM Dhami convenes meeting to establish sports university

During a meeting at the secretariat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to seek input from local sports experts on the development of infrastructure for the proposed sports university in the state. The CM emphasised the importance of incorporating suggestions related to both sports and education, according to an official statement. “Necessary action should be taken in advance regarding the establishment of the Sports University on the basis of the suggestions of the experts,” the CM noted.

The sports ground located in Haldwani could be better utilised, for these possibilities should be explored for the establishment of a sports university in Haldwani as well, Dhami said. Additionally he asked to pay attention to the arrangement of additional land required for this.

Uttarakhand boasts an abundance of sports talent, with ongoing efforts to enhance sports facilities for the youth in the region. In 2024, Uttarakhand is set to host the National Games, and the newly formulated sports policy aims to provide comprehensive support to athletes, the CM claimed. The establishment of a sports university within the state offers promising prospects for young individuals to showcase their sporting abilities, he added.