Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 exams 2021: Uttarakhand follows CBSE, cancels high school, defers class 12 exams

Following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other state boards’ decision, the Uttarakhand government has also decided to cancel the Class Xth board exams for the current academic year. The education department of the state has also postponed the class 12th state board exams for now in the wake of rising number of Coronavirus cases in the state and across the country. The announcement was made by state Education Minister Arvind Pandey, news agency ANI reported.

The entire academic session for students got washed out this year due to the spread of Coronavirus across the world. The schools in the country did get open in the past few months only to get reshut due to the sweep of Coronavirus across the country during its second wave. After ending weeks of uncertainty over the timeline of conducting board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the class 10th exam all over the country and postponed the Class 12th exams with immediate effect on April 14. Within the next couple of days after the CBSE announcement, many state education boards including Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and others either postponed both Class 10th, 12th exams or cancelled the class 10th for the current academic year.

Most of the state boards have also announced that exams for students of other classes namely 1st to 9th and 11th will not be conducted this year and all students will be mass promoted to the next standard. The major hurdle for the education boards will be to conduct the class 12th board exam as marks in class 12th exam becomes a deciding factor in selection for a number of colleges and entrance examinations like IIT JEE, Delhi University Admissions and many government recruitment processes. The state governments and the CBSE board are hoping that the curve of Coronavirus flattens by the month of June and they are able to quickly conduct the class 12th exams for this year.