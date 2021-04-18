  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 exams 2021: Uttarakhand follows CBSE, cancels high school, defers class 12 exams

By: |
April 18, 2021 11:31 AM

The education department of the state has also postponed the class 12th state board exams for now in the wake of rising number of Coronavirus cases in the state.

The state governments and the CBSE board are hoping that the curve of Coronavirus flattens by the month of June and they are able to quickly conduct the class 12th exams for this year.

Following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other state boards’ decision, the Uttarakhand government has also decided to cancel the Class Xth board exams for the current academic year. The education department of the state has also postponed the class 12th state board exams for now in the wake of rising number of Coronavirus cases in the state and across the country. The announcement was made by state Education Minister Arvind Pandey, news agency ANI reported.

The entire academic session for students got washed out this year due to the spread of Coronavirus across the world. The schools in the country did get open in the past few months only to get reshut due to the sweep of Coronavirus across the country during its second wave. After ending weeks of uncertainty over the timeline of conducting board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the class 10th exam all over the country and postponed the Class 12th exams with immediate effect on April 14. Within the next couple of days after the CBSE announcement, many state education boards including Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and others either postponed both Class 10th, 12th exams or cancelled the class 10th for the current academic year.

Related News

Most of the state boards have also announced that exams for students of other classes namely 1st to 9th and 11th will not be conducted this year and all students will be mass promoted to the next standard. The major hurdle for the education boards will be to conduct the class 12th board exam as marks in class 12th exam becomes a deciding factor in selection for a number of colleges and entrance examinations like IIT JEE, Delhi University Admissions and many government recruitment processes. The state governments and the CBSE board are hoping that the curve of Coronavirus flattens by the month of June and they are able to quickly conduct the class 12th exams for this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Uttarakhand Class 10 12 exams 2021 Uttarakhand follows CBSE cancels high school defers class 12 exams
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IIT JEE (Main) 2021 April session postponed! NTA says revised dates to be announced later
2No, JEE April Schedule has not been cancelled! Check how to download JEE Admit card
3CISCE defers class 10, 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases