Uttarakhand board result 2019: UK board 12th class results to be announced soon at ubse.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand board result 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to announce the board exam results for class 12th soon at ubse.uk.gov.in. Students who appeared for the examinations can visit the official website of the board as soon as the result link has been activated. The 12th board examination in the state was conducted from March 1 to March 26 across 1,309 centres. A total of 1,32,381 students had appeared for the exam. Check the details below to know more. Uttarakhand board result 2019: When and where to check class 12th results The Uttarakhand Board of School Education results will be announced on May 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM on the below-mentioned websites. Where to check- 1. uaresults.nic.in 2. ubse.uk.gov.in 3. examresults.net\/Uttarakhand 4. uttarakhand.indiaresults.com Uttarakhand board result 2019: How to check results via SMS SMS - UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263 Uttarakhand board result 2019: How to check results on the website Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board results at uaresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on 'XIIth Class Examination Result 2019' Step 3: Enter the required details Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your result and save the same for later Step 6: Do not forget to take a print out of the same for future More about Uttarakhand Board Formed on September 22, 2001, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education is a state education board of Uttarakhand and has its headquarters situated in Ramnagar. In 2018, UBSE conducted the class 12th board examination from March 5 to March 24 across various centres in the state. The results for the same were announced on May 26, 2018. Out of the 1,32,381 students who appeared for the examination, 78.97% passed the exams.