Uttarakhand Board Result 2018 date and time confirmed! Check when UK 10th, 12th results will be declared

Uttarakhand Board Result 2018 date and time: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to announce Class 10th and Class 12th 2018 results on May 26, 2018 at 11 am. (Website)

Uttarakhand Board Result 2018 date and time: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to announce Class 10th and Class 12th 2018 results on May 26, 2018 at 11 am. The results will be declared on the official website – ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results at examresults.net, uttarakhand.indiaresults.com. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education conducted the Uttarakhand Class 10th 2018 examination between from March 6 to March 24, 2018. UKBSE successfully carried out the Class 12th 2018 examination between March 5 to March 24.

Nearly, 2.8 lakh high school and intermediate students have appeared in the examination carried out in over 1,300 centres across Uttarakhand. The board has taken strict measures to curb students from cheating and using unfair means during examination. The board has also provided security to invigilators and managers of the examination centres. Last year, UKBSE had announced the Class 10 and Class 12 result on May 30 at 11 am.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2018 Class 10th, 12th: Date, time and how to download are as follows:

Name of the exam: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 result

Name of the board: Uttarakhand Board of School Education

Date of exam: March 6-24 for Class 10 and March 5-24 for Class 12

Date of result: May 26, 2018

Time of result: 11 am

Official website: ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

Other websites: examresults.net, uttarakhand.indiaresults.com.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2018 Class 10th, 12th: How to check

Step 1: Log onto the official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: After clicking on the link, students have to look for the link that says Uttarakhand Board result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link that says Uttarakhand 10th Result 2018 or Uttarakhand 12th Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the respective space.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

About UBSE:

Uttarakhand Board of School Education was established in 2001 and its headquarter is in Ramnagar. UBSE has affiliations with over 10,000 schools and around 300,000 students sit for exam in over 1,300 centres.