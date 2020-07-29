Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education to release class X, class XII result today, check details

The exams were conducted under proper health and safety guidelines and all the students had been asked to wear masks during the process along with keeping a bottle of sanitiser with them.

The wait of the students of Class Xth and class XII who appeared in the board exams conducted by the Uttarakhand state board is soon going to get over today as the result will be announced at 11 AM today by the The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE). While a total of 1.4 lakh students appeared in the high school exam, the total number of students who appeared in the intermediate exam was 1.3 lakh respectively. The result of both class Xth and class XII students will be simultaneously released on the official websites of the state education board- uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

The state board exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but got delayed on account of the spread of Coronavirus in the country and the subsequent imposition of the lockdown by the central government across the country. The remaining exams were conducted in the month of June when a lot of lockdown restrictions had been lifted by the government after multiple phases of lockdown. Unlike many states which had to devise ways to assess students due to their inability to conduct the remaining exams, the Uttarakhand education board could successfully conduct the remaining exams of both class Xth and class XII students in June. The exams were conducted under proper health and safety guidelines and all the students had been asked to wear masks during the process along with keeping a bottle of sanitiser with them.

Where to check the result?

The results will be available on the official websites of the state education board from 11 AM onwards. The official websites where the result will be released are-uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

How to Check the result?

Students will need to log on to the state education board website to check their results. Before logging on to the website, students must have their roll number and other vital details like date of birth and father’s name handy with them. After reaching the result section on the official website, students will need to put in their roll number along with other necessary details. Students will then be directed to their result or mark sheet in the form of a pdf document. After viewing their result, students are also advised to take a print out of their mark sheet or save it on their system or mobile phone as the internet mark sheet will work as a provisional mark sheet till the final mark sheet is provided by the education board.