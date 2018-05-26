Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2018 LIVE: UK Board results out soon at uaresults.nic.in

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2018 LIVE: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is likely to declare the Class 10th, 12th exam results 2018 anytime soon. (Website)

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2018 LIVE: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is likely to declare the Class 10th, 12th exam results 2018 anytime soon. The results will be declared on its official website – ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in. The students will also be able to check the results on other websites – examresults.net, uttarakhand.indiaresults.com.

Students who have appeared for UBSE UK Board CLass 10th, 12th exams are advised to be ready with admit cards. This year, a total of 1,32,381 students appeared for the Uttarakhand Class 12th examination. Last year, a total of 1,45,914 students had taken the Class 12th examination.

This year, total number of candidates registered for HSC Class 10 were 1, 32,371. Also, this year, total number of candidates registering for SSC Class 12 was 1, 49,468. The pass percentage in 2017 was at 73.67, marginally improving from 73.47 per cent in 2016. The pass percentage for Class 12 increased from 78.4 per cent in 2016 to 78.89 per cent in 2017.

Here are the Uttarakhand Board Result 2018 Class 10th, 12th LIVE at ubse.uk.gov.in :

Uttarakhand Board Result 2018 Class 10th, 12th: How to check

Step 1: Log onto the official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: After clicking on the link, students have to look for the link that says Uttarakhand Board result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link that says Uttarakhand 10th Result 2018 or Uttarakhand 12th Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the respective space.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.