UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Latest Update: Results to be out shortly, check details

UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2021: A day after the CBSE released its Class 12th result, the wait of Uttarakhand board students is also going to end today. As per the official announcement made by the education board of the state, the result will be announced today after 11 AM. Once the result has been officially released by the education board and put up online, students and their parents can check the results on the official website of the state education board- ubse.uk.gov.in.

Similar to all other education boards in the country including the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Uttarakhand government had also decided to cancel the board exams this year due to the Covid-19 second wave in the country. The education board subsequently held a round of discussions to finalise the criteria to evaluate students marks and reached on the conclusion of taking into account the performance of the students in their previous classes along with internal assessments and half-yearly exams conducted this year. According to the evaluation scheme, Class 10th students’ marks will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 9th which will have 75 percent bearing on their result. The remaining 25 percent component will be determined on the basis of students performance in internal assessment or half yearly exams during class 10th.

So far as the evaluation criteria for Class 12th students is concerned, students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in class 10th, class 11th and internal assessments exams conducted during Class 12th. While the 50 percent weightage and 40 percent component will comprise of the performance in Class 10th and class 11th respectively, the remaining 10 percent will be decided on the basis of internal assessment marks in Class 12th.

How to check results online?

1. Students will need to visit the official site of the education board- ubse.uk.gov.in.

2. Upon reaching the website, students will have to click on the Class 12th, Class 10th result button.

3. Students must keep their roll number, school code, and other personal details handy with them.

4. After filling in all the inputs, students will be directed to their final result.

5. Students are advised to take a print out of their result or save a copy of their result on their computer for future reference.