Uttar Pradesh govt to set up war room in Lucknow to curb cheating in exams

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government will set up a war room in the state capital, Lucknow with the aim to curb the practice of copying in the exams, Uttar Pradesh higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay said on Saturday.

Upadhyay said that a war room will soon be set up in Lucknow to curb the menace of copying in exams. “All the examination centres will be connected to the Lucknow-based war room for ensuring transparency in examination,” he added.

Further, the higher education minister said the condition of lecturers in self-financing colleges is miserable as they are not getting adequate pay. The minister mentioned that to overcome the anomaly, a meeting of representatives of lecturers and management committees would be called in September in the state capital.

Additionally, Upadhyay said the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will change the education scenario since it blends ancient Indian culture with modern developments in education.

Earlier, in August the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) arrested 21 people, including students, solvers and gang leaders, for allegedly using unfair means during the Lekhpal recruitment exam. According to news agencies, the solvers were writing answers with the help of bluetooth device. The police made further arrests from other Uttar Pradesh cities such as Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Varanasi, Gonda, and Bareilly with the help of the information received by them.

This is not the first incident of cheating in exams in Uttar Pradesh. Previously, many such incidents have come to light and the Uttar Pradesh administration has announced to take stern measures against it. An investigation into cheating in Uttar Pradesh Police Sub Inspector (SI) exam held last year traced the role of 10 examination centres who allegedly allowed candidates to freely adopt unfair means to qualify the exams.

With inputs from PTI

