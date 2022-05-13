Uttar Pradesh government makes singing of the national anthem mandatory in madrassas

Starting from Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Government has made singing the national anthem compulsory across the state. The government has also issued orders on the same to all District Minority Welfare Officers.

According to SN Pandey, Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board, the regular classes starting at all Madrasas started on May 12, 2022, following Ramadan break, and the order to sing the national anthem came into effect on the same day.

The order for implementing the national anthem was passed on May 9, 2022.

As per the order, students and teachers are required to sing the national anthem from the upcoming academic session and it will be sung before the commencement of classes in all aided, non-aided and recognised madrassas in the state.

Until now, students and teachers used to sing Hamd (praise to Allah) and Salam (salutation to Muhammad) before the start of classes.

General Secretary of Teachers’ Association Madaris Arabia, Diwan Sahab Zaman Khan, said that till now at madrassas, usually Hamd (praises to Allah) and Salam (salutations to Muhammad) were recited before the start of classes. While the national anthem used to be sung in some Madrassas, it was not compulsory.

The latest order was issued after Uttar Pradesh’s Minority Welfare Minister Dharampal Singh stressed the need to teach nationalism in Madrassas last month. Apart from him, Minister of State Danish Azad Ansari also said that the government wants to make madrassa students “full of patriotism”.

While there are nearly 16,461 madrassas in the state currently, the state government provides grants to 560 of them.

The decision has come nearly five years after the UP Madrasa Board singing of the National Anthem and flag hoisting were compulsory on independence day in Madrassas in 2017.