Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE Result 2022 to be out today – Important details

In good news for a large number of candidates, the Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE Result 2022 is all set to be declared today. Candidates may check their results at the official website upbed2022.in. Results will be announced by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (Bareilly), which is the organising university for the exam. Notably, the exam for the same was held on July 6, 2022 for a three hour duration. While the registration process began on April 18, 2022, the last date to submit the form without late fee was May 15, 2022. Similarly, the date to submit the application form with late fee was from May 16, 2022 to May 20, 2022. Admit cards were released on June 25, 2022.

Once the results are announced, selected candidates will be called for counselling. The university will also release the date and list of candidates who will be called for the counselling process.

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

* Candidates may first visit the official website upbed2022.in.

* After entering the home page, candidates may click on the link related to UP BEd result.

* They are now required to enter login details

* Now, candidates are required to click on the submit button

* Soon the results will be displayed on the screen

* Candidates may now check their results

* They may now download their results

* Candidates are advised to keep the hard copy with themselves for future purposes.

This year the number of candidates applying for the entrance exam was more than in the last three years. Around 6,67,463 candidates had registered for the exam, of whom 6,15,645 appeared. Those who appeared for the exam are expected to get their results today. Importantly, in 2021, candidates in general, OBC, and SC categories had to score at least 50 per cent to pass their exams, while those in that category were required to score 45 per cent. Similarly, those in general (widow/divorcee female), OBC (widow/divorcee female), and SC, ST (widow/divorcee female) categories were required to score at least 40 per cent.