Utkarsh Classes to offer MCQ Crash Course for Rajasthan CHO exam

Utkarsh Classes has announced plans to start a crash course for the CHO MCQ exams at select offline locations in Jaipur, as per an official statement. Furthermore, classes will be held from 8 am to 2 pm at the Jaipur Center, it said.

“Healthcare is the biggest form of service to humanity. With accessible and quality education, we can help aspirants fulfil their dream and serve society well,” Nirmal Gehlot, founder, CEO, Utkarsh Classes, said.

According to the statement, the online courses cost Rs 4,000 and are available for an offer price of Rs 1,000. Aspirants applying on or before January 8 will get a discount of Rs 500 on the course. Aspirants can register at Utkarsh Classes, Hindaun Heights, Gopalpura Bypass, Shri Gopal Nagar in Jaipur.

The RSMSSB has announced 3531 vacancies for Community Health Officers (CHO). RSMSSB is conducting an exam on February 19 to fill these vacancies.