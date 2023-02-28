Utkarsh Classes enters into joint venture with PhysicsWallah

Ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah (PW) has entered into an agreement with Jodhpur-headquartered Utkarsh Classes to open a join venture. With this venture, the companies plan on leveraging each other’s core competencies to deliver value-adding education across all examinations and jointly foray into new exam categories, an official release said.

“Both PW and Utkarsh Classes are known in the market. The founding teams have a vision to provide result-oriented quality education to every student in the country at an affordable fee. Our collaboration will help us better serve students across India and make their learning experience more enriching,” Alakh Pandey, founder, CEO, PhysicsWallah, said.

The joint venture will also facilitate the provision of study material from PW to Utkarsh Classes, and shall plan to introduce co-branded education products. Both companies will jointly provide academic training and course offerings in various categories to improve the learning outcome of students.

Under this partnership, Utkarsh Classes will continue to lead the expansion of the government test preparation category and launch offline centres in 32 cities across India, where PW has already established its offline centres, aka Vidyapeeths, which provide JEE and NEET preparation to students.

Furthermore, Utkarsh Classes will launch state government job-focused offline and online courses in these cities. PW will expand its outreach by opening more Vidyapeeths, currently present in 32 cities, and will continue scaling up in the all-India competitive exam categories. Moreover, PW and Utkarsh Classes will together launch a new category – ‘Utkarsh Private Jobs’, which will help in training students to prepare for their placements in the private sector, the release said.