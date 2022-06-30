UTKARSH Classes and Edutech to hire more than 500 people in tier 2 and 3 cities

UTKARSH Classes and Edutech plans to hire over 500 people for tier 2 and 3 cities by the end of this financial year. It currently has over 1,200 employees, including 170 educators across categories and over 20 million students across its online and offline platforms, learning app and YouTube channel.

The company plans to recruit 500 people, including those for senior leadership roles, educators and for its new sales and customer service team, according to a statement.

“The company has witnessed a growth from 6,000 to 1.5 million paid students enrolling for online coaching in the past two years,” Nirmal Gehlot, founde and CEO, UTKARSH Classes and Edutech said.

“Given this, we are expanding our team across tier II and III cities. We are looking to hire out-of-the-box thinkers with a passion for educational excellence and problem-solving, thus helping our young learners advance in their careers and succeed in life,” he added.

With inputs from PTI.

