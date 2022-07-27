Utkarsh Classes and Edutech plans to open 100 offline centers by 2025

In a bid to offer both offline and online learning experiences for students, Utkarsh Classes and Edutech has announced to bolster its hybrid education system. The company plans to open 100 offline centers by 2025 across Madhya Pradesh (MP), Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, and Haryana, as per its official release.

“We are bullish towards expanding our course offerings and offer diverse courses to students through both offline and online platforms. At present, we have an offline presence in Rajasthan with 15 centers spread across a large space. We are looking to expand in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana in the next phase. Our expansion of digital studios in these states will involve opening 100-plus offline coaching centers in tier II and III cities. While our offline-online revenue ratio is 30:70, offline play an important last-mile role in reaching out to students and parents,” Nirmal Gehlot, founder and CEO, Utkarsh Classes and Edutech Founder said.

The company claims to have launched its 17 offline centre in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The center will cater to students who looks to join the armed forces and appear for defense exams, which includes the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT), National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA), and Indian Coast Guard Navik Test (ICGNT).

Furthermore, given the layoffs in the ed-tech industry, Utkarsh Classes and EduTech plans to go on a hiring spree, especially in tier II and III cities in FY23. To capitalise on the teaching talent pool in these cities, the company launched a ‘Teaching Talent Hunt’ campaign on YouTube to attract pan-India teachers and offer them jobs. Aiming high, Utkarsh Classes and Edutech also plans to recruit 500 employees including senior leadership, educators, and other staff for their new sales and customer service team.

“We are in a forward-thinking era of education where learning is not confined to classrooms or textbooks. And that’s why hybrid learning environments and blended learning techniques are going to be an integral part of hybrid education. As we get ready to reimagine education, educators around the country are examining the best ways to connect with students remotely. But instead of going back to the traditional classroom setting, we are exploring different educational models to meet the needs of our students,” Gehlot added.

The company claims to have introduced affordable online courses, with an average annual ticket size of Rs 2,500, to institutionalise the unorganised government test prep segment. With the hybrid model, the online business conversion is expected faster than the current pace because students and parents who are unable to afford offline learning can opt for online courses to start with.

