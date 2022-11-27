UTET 2022: UBSE releases UTET results along with final answer keys, check direct link

UTET 2022 results, final answer key download link: The Uttrakhand Board of School Education, UBSE has released the results along with the final answer keys for Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 – UTET 1, UTET 2. The Candidates who appeared in the UTET 2022 check their results on ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in. The link to the results can be accessed by scrolling down.

The exam was held on September 30 at various exam centres in two shifts. The results of UTET 1, UTET 2 have been uploaded along with the final answer keys. Candidates can check their scores just by visiting the official website – ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their results.

How and where to download UTET 2022 results?

Visit the official website of ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the UTET tab

Now, click on the UTET 2022 application login

Enter your registration number, password, captcha, and click on the login

It will take you to the results page

Now, download UTET 2022 results and save it for future use

Direct Link to download UTET 2022 Results

