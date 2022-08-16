Use Delhi govt’s expertise in improving school education across the country, CM Kejriwal to Centre

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre to use the Delhi government’s expertise in improving school education and healthcare facilities across the country to make India a global leader.

According to an official statement, Kejriwal appealed to the BJP-led Union government to not term free education and health care facilities as freebies.

“We are ready to work with the Centre to improve health services and education. I also request Centre to stop calling them freebies,” Kejriwal said at a press conference held virtually.

The appeal comes amid the political controversy over the issue of freebies with the BJP accusing Kejriwal of using it as a “bait” to trap people for power.

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, cautioned people against what he called the “revdi culture” of offering freebies for garnering votes and said it is “very dangerous” for the development of the country.

As per the official statement, Modi had used ‘revdi’ as a metaphor for freebies being promised by some parties to woo voters and said the people, especially the youth, should guard against it.

Further, the statement mentioned that the Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener said that there is a need to open government schools on a large scale, improve them, regularise guest teachers and train teachers for children’s future. It is only then India can become a “rich country”, he added.

Furthermore, the statement said that Kejriwal suggested that all state governments can work together for the purpose and the development work would take only five years to be completed.

“All this can be done in five years. We have done this. I urge the Centre to use our expertise to improve government schools and healthcare facilities. All state governments can work together,” Kejriwal said.

