US teachers visit Delhi government schools as part of ‘Fulbright Programme’

On Wednesday, as part of the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classroom programme, a group of 15 teachers from the United States (US) visited government-run schools in Delhi. The programme, administered by the US government, aims to foster global understanding among educators. Accompanied by Delhi’s Education Minister Atishi, the delegation specifically visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar, according to an official statement.

During their visit, they actively engaged with the primary section, took part in the “happiness class,” and experienced the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum. During an interaction with the delegation, Atishi emphasised the Delhi government’s goal of eliminating the perceived divide between public and private schools and ensuring quality education for all children, the release mentioned.

She highlighted a noteworthy achievement of the government, which has been a significant change in perception among parents and students regarding Delhi government schools. Atishi mentioned that in recent years, hundreds of children have transitioned from private schools to Delhi government schools, indicating the success of the progressive reforms that have been implemented, it added.

With inputs from PTI.