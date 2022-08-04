UQIDAR: Study Queensland, IIT-Delhi focus on students’ employability skills

UQIDAR (The University of Queensland & IIT-Delhi Academy of Research), the joint Academy of Research are celebrating the milestone of enrolling the 100th student in its academy in July 2022. According to a statement, the joint initiative is paving the way for students and academics to partner on projects addressing some of the most pressing issues affecting India and Australia.

On achieving the milestone, Peter N Varghese AO, Chancellor, The University of Queensland said that Global partnerships play an important role in UQ’s strategy. Our collaboration with IITD reflects a shared vision, one that is committed to excellence and growth. To see students join us and transform into truly game-changing graduates gives us immense pleasure.

UQIDAR is IITD’s first international joint PhD program, which provides global qualifications from both institutions. Students will benefit from the global expertise and access to diverse employment opportunities with international sponsors. The UQIDAR was founded in 2018.

As per the release, the event was a part of the Australian delegation’s visit to India. The Australian delegation met the new Director of IIT-Delhi, Professor Rangan Banerjee. During the meeting, he discussed the potential expansion of the existing partnership between both universities.

The delegation from the leading Australian institution The University of Queensland (UQ) has arrived in India for 5 days. The event was led by Chancellor Peter N Varghese AO and President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Terry AO. The delegation will be visiting and meeting various educational institutions, Government bodies, and industry partners during their visit.

Talking about both institutions’ plans to expand this partnership further, Professor Deborah Terry AO, Vice-Chancellor and President of UQ, said that they are currently in discussion on how they can expand their partnership into other teaching and research fields, in areas of mutual interest to both Australia and India. He further added that he is a strong believer in collaboration, and at UQ, they are very aware of the importance of working with industry, governments, and other education and research institutions to achieve mutual goals.”