UPTET announces a new date for 2018 exam

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) registration process will be starting from 11th December. It has 68,000 vacant positions in the department of school education. The education board of Uttar Pradesh will be conducting the test on the 18th of November and the results for the same will be announced on 10th December 2018 after which the candidates can apply for the vacant positions.

About UPTET

UPTET is a test which is conducted at the State level for the recruitment of Primary Level Teachers and the Upper Primary Level Teachers.

Earlier, it was announced by the UPTET that the exam would be held on 4th November 2018 and the registration process was concluded for the same. Candidates will be able to register on the official website www.upbasicedu.gov.in.

The education department released another update where they said that the Basic Training Examination will be held on the 1st and 3rd of November and the result for the same will also be released on the 10th of December only.

According to an education department, official Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given orders to the UP Police department as well as the STF to take strict action against anyone who gets involved in leaking the exam papers.