UPMSP releases UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2021 date sheet — check schedule, other details

UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exam datesheet (Representational image)

UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2021 Date Sheet: The UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exam datesheet was released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on Wednesday.

As per the UP Shiksha Parishad, the UPMSP Board exams 2021 will begin on April 24, 2021 and according to the UP Board Class 12 exam date sheet, the 12th board exam will begin on May 04 and end on June 11.

As per the UP board exam date sheet the UP Board Class 12 exam will be conducted in two shifts — the first shift will begin at 10.30 AM and end at 1.30 PM (distribution of answer book to be done between 10-10.15 AM), and the second shift will begin at 2.30 PM and end at 5.30 PM (distribution of answer book to be done between 2-2.15 PM). After distribution of answer books, candidates will get 15 minutes to read the UP Board Exam 2021 Class 10 question paper and UP Board Exam 2021 Class 12 question paper.

UP Board students can can also download the UP Board class 10th, 12th exam 2021 date sheet on the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

More details awaited.